China commodity imports don't fit soft economic narrative: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia,(Reuters) - It’s becoming increasingly hard to make Chinese commodity import data fit with the prevailing narrative of a softening in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Trade figures released Nov. 8 showed ongoing strength across a broad spectrum of commodity imports, with the only consistent weak spot this year being coal.

October iron ore imports may have slipped 6.3 percent from the previous month’s high to 79.39 million tonnes, but they are still up 16.5 percent in the first 10 months of the year over the same period in 2013, on track for the strongest annual growth since 2009.

Unwrought copper imports gained 2.6 percent from September, and are 9.3 percent up in the first 10 months of 2014, while imports of copper ores and concentrates have jumped 17.2 percent so far this year.

Crude oil showed a 15.5 percent decline on a barrels per day (bpd) basis from September, dropping to 5.67 million bpd in October, but total imports have gained 9.2 percent in the first 10 months of the year over the same period in 2013.

Only coal looks as anemic as many commentators suggest the overall Chinese economy is, with imports dropping 4.9 percent in October from September, taking the year-to-date decline to 7.7 percent.

But even coal’s poor performance only serves to accentuate just how strongly import volumes have grown for the other major commodities over the year so far.

So, how can this resilience in commodity imports be harmonized with the narrative that the Chinese economy is running out of puff amid a series of risks, mainly related to over-investment in residential property?

Or does the narrative need to be reworked to explain why commodity imports have remained robust?

Perhaps it’s easier to try and find the reasons why the narrative of a softening Chinese economy is true, and commodity imports are an exception to this.

NOT ALL STRENGTH CAN BE EXPLAINED AWAY

There are always questions about the accuracy of the customs data, and this has been heightened by concerns this year about multiple-invoicing and round-tripping of commodities related to the shadow financing system and the tax system.

These are certainly valid concerns, but probably can’t explain all the strength in commodity imports.

For example, if China’s iron ore imports had a significant “phantom” component, then it would be expected that export figures from Australia, the top supplier, would be more muted, rather than the records that have been reported.

This doesn’t rule out the explanation that imports of iron ore, as well as copper, are being boosted by the shadow banking sector and they aren’t being used for actual consumption.

Certainly iron ore port stocks are at high levels and there are always questions about the level of so-called dark inventories of copper, stocks that are largely tied to commodity financing deals.

The crude oil import figures also tally quite closely with the data collected by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics from shipping and trading sources, meaning there’s unlikely to be much discrepancy in the customs data.

What is clear is that quite a bit of the extra crude imported by China is being re-exported in the form of products, with the nation once again turning net exporter of refined fuels in October.

The customs data show that China’s trade in oil products is in balance for the first 10 months of the year, a sharp turnaround from the nation’s normal previous status as a major net importer. In 2013, net imports of products were 11.08 million tonnes, roughly equivalent to about 221,000 bpd.

The increase in exports does help explain some of the increase in crude imports, with the likely flow of some oil into strategic and commercial storage also playing a role.

But, similar to iron ore and copper, the reasons for the strength in imports don’t quite explain everything and don’t quite dovetail with the rest of the current China narrative.

Even if all the explanations as to why commodity imports appear stronger than the overall Chinese economy are valid and accurate, they still probably don’t explain away all of the resilience.

Therefore, it seems logical to question whether the Chinese economy is as soft as it’s being made out to be.

Perhaps the economy is, as President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, “not that scary.” [ID:nL3N0SZ02B]

Perhaps there needs to be a recalibration of thinking to accept that even if China’s economic growth does slow to somewhere closer to 7 percent, that’s still an extraordinary achievement given how the rest of the world is doing.

Certainly, commodity imports seem to be telling a different story to market commentators.

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--