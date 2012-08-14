Iron ore curve flattening shows turning point nearer: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - Iron ore spot prices are likely to fall further in the short term, but are getting closer to a turning point if previous trends in the swaps curve are repeated.

The Singapore-traded iron ore swaps curve has been flattening recently, with the six-month contract currently 3.17 percent below the front-month’s $114 a tonne.

This is down from a discount of 4.9 percent that prevailed on April 13, when spot iron ore was at $149.40 a tonne, its peak for this year.

It has since declined 24 percent to the close on Monday of $112.90, the lowest in more than two-and-a-half years, as demand from top buyer China wanes amid slower domestic economic growth and renewed recession in much of debt-ridden Europe.

Looking at the shape of the curve at the start and end of previous instances when iron ore swaps have slumped shows that when prices are at their peak, the front-month contracts command a far higher premium than later-dated ones.

Conversely, when prices are at the trough of the cycle, the curve flattens to the point where there is little difference between the front-month and later contracts.

Between September 7 and October 26 last year iron ore fell 35 percent.

At the start of the decline, the front-month swap was 6.04 percent above the six-month contract, while by the time prices bottomed, the difference had shrunk to merely 0.2 percent.

On April 21, 2010, the front-month contract was 10 percent higher than the six-month, but as iron ore slumped 37 percent by July 13 of that year, the premium dropped to 2.24 percent.

From July 13, 2010 to February 17, 2011, spot iron ore raced ahead by 63 percent, while the spread blew out to the six-month contract trading at a discount of almost 17 percent to the front month.

Iron ore’s most impressive rally since the 2008 global financial crisis started on September 9, 2009 and ended April 21, 2010 with prices up 145 percent.

At the start of that surge, the premium of the front-month contract over the six month was less than 1 percent, and by the time it ended it was 10 percent.

The above pattern shows that the current difference of 3.17 percent between the front- and six-month contracts is probably still a touch high to expect an imminent turnaround in spot prices.

This spread would probably have to move closer to 2 percent before spot prices bottom, assuming the patterns since the 2008 recession are repeated this time around.

However, the previous patterns also suggest that when the turning point is reached, prices can rally long and hard until the front-month contract commands a considerable premium over the six-month.

The argument that iron ore prices may fall a bit more before a rebound may also be supported by fundamentals.

China, which buys 70 percent of seaborne iron ore, is now experiencing soft demand on the back of lower steel prices and slower economic growth, coupled with ample supply from major producers such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Vale.

However, there are hopes that as the Chinese authorities ramp up monetary and fiscal stimulus to boost flagging growth, infrastructure spending and factory output will lead an acceleration in steel demand from the fourth quarter of 2012.

This rebound has yet to become reality, but the flattening of iron ore swaps timespreads shows a recovery in prices for the steel-making ingredient may be getting closer.