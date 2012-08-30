Bearish iron ore fundamentals conflict with positive technicals: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - Sentiment toward iron ore is probably at its most bearish since the 2008 global recession, in contrast to technical indicators which are sending some signals that a bullish turning point may be near.

Spot iron ore in Asia fell to $90.30 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since November 2009, and it’s hard to find any optimistic traders given mounting evidence of slowing demand in China, the world’s largest consumer.

However, at the same time iron ore futures traded in Singapore have moved into an extremely rare contango, with the September contract trading at $86.42 a tonne, a 7.2 percent discount to the six-month contract.

Normally the shape of the iron ore futures curve is a mild backwardation, which has flattened just prior to rallies in the price of the steel-making ingredient and widened just before declines.

The move to contango, where the prices for future delivery are higher than nearer months, probably reflects the extremely bearish sentiment in the market.

On August 14, I wrote that the flattening of the curve was a sign that a turning point may be near for iron ore, although it was likely that prices would fall further.

At that point spot iron ore was at $112.90 a tonne and the six-month futures was 3.17 percent below the front-month contract.

Prior to iron ore’s biggest rally since the 2008 crisis, the front-month contract was at a premium of less than 1 percent to the six-month.

That surge started on September 9, 2009, and ended April 21, 2010, with prices up 145 percent.

What is different between now and then is that the front-month contract is currently at a discount to the six-month, indicating the shape of the curve is currently more unusual than it was prior to iron ore’s biggest rally in recent years.

Of course, fundamentals between September 2009 and now are also different, with demand slowing currently while it was accelerating at that point, although it should be noted the rapid rise in price probably contributed to China importing less iron ore in 2010 than in 2009, the only negative year in the past eight.

Another technical indicator giving a bullish signal is the relative strength index, which has slumped to a reading of 4.233, down from a peak this year of 84.301 on April 13, the same day prices peaked so far in 2012.

Normally a level below 30 indicates oversold conditions and above 70 shows overbought.

The last time the RSI was near these levels was when it bottomed at 1.007 on October 19 last year.

Between October 28 and November 18 last year, spot iron ore gained 26 percent.

It’s also worth noting that prior to the huge rally between September 2009 and April 2010, the RSI stood at 19.077, peaking at 97.631 on April 19, 2010.

So, what we have currently is a situation where the futures curve and the RSI are pointing to an imminent turnaround in iron ore’s fortunes, but the fundamentals still look pretty bearish.

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co, China’s biggest listed steelmaker, thinks global iron ore demand won’t grow and may even fall in the second half of 2012, a company official said Thursday.

The China Iron and Steel Association also said that losses will deepen at the nation’s steelmakers in August after the industry lost almost $300 million in July.

Steel futures in Shanghai hit a record low during Wednesday’s trade and the mood among traders is that both steel and iron ore could fall further because of too large inventories and likely lags before any government stimulus measures translate into demand.

It must also be getting closer to the point where Chinese steel mills cut output and high-cost domestic iron ore mines still to curb production as well, moves that could prove positive for iron ore prices.

Right now, fundamentals and sentiment are outweighing the technical signals from the futures curve and the RSI, a situation that may persist for several months yet.

But history suggests that this will turn, and when it does, the rally in prices could be strong.