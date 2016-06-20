Is China the de facto, unwitting OPEC for metals?: Russell

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured behind a traffic sign at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2016.

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - Is China doing for metals markets what Saudi Arabia used to do for crude oil?

The world's largest producer and consumer of industrial metals may be acting as a de facto, if unwitting, type of OPEC for metals, adjusting supply in response to price signals and balancing the market.

While not as obvious as the role Saudi Arabia played as the market balancer for crude in the previous glory days of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the dynamics for China and metals may be somewhat similar.

Consider the following. Up until fairly recently China was an insignificant player in the export market for most industrial, or semi-refined, metals such as steel, refined copper and aluminum.

However, exports of steel and aluminum have surged since then, effectively integrating China into the global markets for these intermediate stage metals.

In copper, China is still a major net importer, albeit with a shift towards faster growth in ores and concentrates as it boosts its domestic smelting capability.

But it is still exerting an influence on the global copper market by either boosting or trimming imports in line with market conditions and domestic requirements.

Although not as coordinated as what OPEC used to do, China is acting as a market balancer for intermediate metals, and in doing so is also exerting major influence on the markets for raw materials such as iron ore, coking coal, bauxite and alumina.

Take steel and iron ore for example.

This year has been characterized by a strong rally in both, followed by a retreat in prices.

The rally saw Shanghai steel rebar futures surge almost 73 percent between December last year and April, before they slid 24 percent by the close on June 17.

The gain in steel was mirrored by an 86 percent leap in spot iron ore, which was then followed by a 26 percent retreat by June 17's close.

There was a fundamental driver behind the steel price rally, namely expectations of increased infrastructure spending as the Beijing authorities sought to give economic growth a boost.

But outside of the financial markets, the dynamic that unfolded was that steel mills increased output and plants that had been idled as part of China's plan to cut excess capacity were brought back to life.

The result was record monthly steel production in March, and this number was nearly matched in May.

In effect, China's steel mills acted to balance the market by ramping up output in response to a higher price signal, but eventually most likely producing too much, resulting in a sharp decline in prices.

This would lead to the expectation that China's steel output will moderate in coming months, unless the mills can find export customers to absorb what the domestic market cannot.

Overall, the last six months has seen a fairly rapid shift in China's steel output, with May production of 70.5 million tonnes being almost 10 percent higher than December's 64.3 million.

If China's steel output does start to moderate in coming months, it would be further evidence that the country's steel mills are acting as market balancers, even if that isn't exactly what they intend to do.

STEEL PATTERN SIMILAR TO ALUMINUM

In prior years a similar pattern has been seen in China's aluminum production, with capacity that had been idled coming back on line fairly rapidly in response to higher prices.

If there is a problem with China as the market balancer for metals, it's that excess capacity doesn't appear to leave the market when prices fall as it arrives when they rise.

This means that price rallies tend to be shorter-lived than periods of declining, or stagnant prices.

But the fact that China's steel mills and aluminum smelters appear capable and willing to respond to changing market dynamics is perhaps a shift from prior years, when they were more likely to continue producing irrespective of the market price.

This is likely an effect of increasing exports of processed metals, with China's exports of steel products up 6.4 percent to 46.3 million in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2015.

Exports of unwrought aluminum and products have dropped 7.9 percent to 1.9 million tonnes in the first five months, and this may be a response to lower global prices recently, and the fact that aluminum didn't enjoy as strong a rally as steel.

London aluminum futures gained 17 percent from their December low to the peak so far this year in late April, and since then they have dropped almost 4 percent.

Of course, China's increasing influence in global markets hasn't gone unnoticed or been particularly welcomed by other producers, with a raft of measures being implemented or considered designed at curbing China's exports of steel and other metals.

But overall China appears to have moved from being the buyer of last resort for metals to being the swing producer.

Its ongoing efforts to limit capacity and the willingness of the state to intervene in markets mean that its role as a swing producer is likely to be volatile and unpredictable.

In this sense it's unlike the OPEC of old, but similar to the oil producers group, it becomes vital to watch the output and export trends of China's metal producers, as they appear to be a key driver of the global markets.