Column: Noisy short-term factors mask structural changes in Asia fuel markets

A view of an oil refinery off the coast of Singapore, March 14, 2008.

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - One of the enduring features of pricing for crude oil and products is the tug-of-war between long-term structural drivers and short-term factors, a scenario currently being played out in Asian fuel markets.

The profit margins for both gasoline and diesel traded in Singapore, Asia's fuel-trading hub, have staged strong rallies in the past three months.

The main factor behind the strength for the two main oil products has been a tightening of the market, with seasonal maintenance at refineries across the region cited by traders.

This is a short-term factor that has influenced pricing, and it appears to be outweighing, for now, the longer-term, structural driver of steadily rising Chinese fuel exports.

The Singapore gasoline profit margin, or crack, rose to $9.82 a barrel on Wednesday, an almost five-fold increase on the low this year of $1.67, hit on July 8.

For gasoil, the refinery term for the middle distillate that can be turned into diesel, the crack ended at $13.11 a barrel on Wednesday, up 110 percent since the 2016 low in early April.

These strong gains look reasonable when taken in context of drawdowns of regional oil product inventories.

For example, Japan's commercial gasoline stocks fell to the lowest since the Petroleum Association of Japan starting releasing data in 2003, with refinery closures being cited as the driving factor.

In Singapore, inventories of light distillates, which include gasoline and naphtha, did rise in the week ended Oct. 20, but at 12.86 million barrels they are still some 17 percent below the peak of 15.53 million barrels reached in early May.

Middle distillate stocks dropped to 12.89 million barrels in the week to Oct. 20, and are down 18.4 percent since the peak so far this year of 15.79 million barrels reached on Sept. 21.

Refinery maintenance and solid demand across the region have so far been enough to keep fuel margins strong, despite an ever increasing flood of products from China.

THE RISE OF CHINESE FUEL EXPORTS

Chinese diesel exports of 1.6 million tonnes in September were up 44.4 percent from the same month in 2015, eclipsing the previous record of 1.53 million tonnes reached in July 2016.

Diesel exports are up 148.2 percent in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year, reaching the equivalent of 295,400 barrels per day (bpd).

Gasoline exports rose 36.8 percent in September from the year-earlier month, taking the year-to-date gain to 72.4 percent. The volume shipped out by China in the first nine months is about 215,000 bpd.

These are significant additions to regional oil product supplies, and it's likely that Chinese refiners could export even more, given the spare capacity built up from over-investment in the sector.

Chinese fuel exports are limited by official quotas, although these have been raised as the refining sector added capacity that was surplus to domestic product needs.

When most of Asia's refineries complete their scheduled maintenance programs and return to full production, it's likely fuel profit margins will once again come under pressure, especially if China continues its recent export strength.

It's therefore possible that the longer-term driver of fuel prices will start to exert more market influence than the short-term factors, although this is always subject to the caveat that no new events occur.

Although market participants and media reports have a tendency to focus on short-term developments, it's likely the rise of Chinese fuel exports have already influenced the market.

Diesel profit margins have been trending down since 2012, a timeframe that coincides with China starting to ramp up exports of the fuel mainly used in transport and by industry.

Gasoline margins have been trending lower since the end of last year, again when China started increasing exports of the fuel used mainly for light vehicles.

But it's not just Chinese exports at play here.

The market is also being influenced by increasing shipments from new refineries in the Middle East, which are well-placed to exploit arbitrage differences between Asian and European product markets.

What may be important to note is that the longer-term structural change of the rise of Chinese and Middle Eastern fuel exports is lowering refinery profit margins, but this trend is often lost in the noise of day-to-day movements and reporting.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)