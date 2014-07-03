Worst over for Asia rice prices, but Thai stockpile still a threat: Russell

A soldier checks sacks of rice at a warehouse in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 3 (Reuters) - Thai rice prices have bounced off a 6-1/2-year low, but a sustained rally looks unlikely as long as the huge stockpile built up under the former government’s disastrous subsidy scheme remains unsold.

Thai 5 percent broken white rice ended last week at $415 a metric ton (1.1023 tons), up 12 percent from $370 in the week to May 30, which was the lowest since January 2008.

The current rally has been supported by concern that checks by Thailand’s new military rulers on the state of government stockpiles will sharply lower exports.

The military government, which overthrew the elected administration of ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra in May, is seeking to establish exactly how much rice is in warehouses and what condition the grain is in.

The checking of about 1,800 warehouses may take about 75 days, an official of the military government said on July 2.

Local media reports suggest as much as 3 million tonnes may have gone missing from stockpiles, which are estimated at around 14 million tonnes.

To put that in perspective, the most ever exported by Thailand in a year was 10.6 million tonnes in 2011, the year that Yingluck introduced her intervention scheme after a convincing election victory.

Yingluck’s signature policy was a rice pledging scheme that paid farmers about twice the market rate for paddy rice.

Her government had, naively, expected that they would simply be able to pass higher prices on to customers, given Thailand’s then status as the top exporter of the grain that is the staple for about two-thirds of the world’s population.

Instead, rice buyers turned to Vietnam and India, leaving Yingluck’s government with an ever-increasing rice stockpile and massive bills to pay farmers.

While not the sole reason for her ouster, the rice scheme proved unsustainable and put stress on the Thai budget, and Yingluck’s lack of transparency over the program opened her government up to allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

It’s likely that Thai exports will be restricted while the new rulers assess the stockpiles, with the key question being what happens once that process is complete.

Given rice cannot be stored indefinitely, it seems likely that the military will resume selling, probably in a steady manner rather than in a firesale.

This may ensure that prices don’t collapse, but it also means that prices for Thai grades are unlikely to rally in any sustained fashion, and will probably underperform those from Vietnam.

Vietnamese 5 percent broken rice has more often than not traded at a discount to the Thai equivalent, but this changed in March this year when Yingluck’s government starting trying to clear some of its stockpiles.

Vietnamese rice ended last week at $425 a metric ton (1.1023 tons), a premium of $10 to the Thai grade.

If Thailand does hold off exporting for a few months, this premium may disappear, but is likely to return should the military authorities resume exports after their checks.

INCREASING THAI EXPORTS?

The Thai Rice Exporters Association said on June 4 that it expects exports to reach 9 million tonnes this year, up from an earlier estimate of 7.5 million tonnes.

This would be a sharp increase from the 6.6 million metric tons in 2013, and enough to allow Thailand to reclaim top exporter status from India and Vietnam.

However, the association’s forecast relies on a free market, without government intervention, and was made prior to the military’s decision to stop sales from government warehouses while inventories are being assessed.

Other factors may also influence rice prices, such as the possibility of lower exports from India given a weak start to the country’s annual monsoon rainfall period.

The possibility of an El Nino weather event, which brings lower rainfall to much of Southeast Asia, may also limit rice production in the region.

How much rice major consumers such as the Philippines and Indonesia import will also be a factor.

Indonesia won’t import rice this year, industry website Oryza.com reported on Wednesday, citing a government official.

This contradicts the views of industry official and analysts, who told Reuters that the Southeast Asian nation could double imports this year to 1.5 million tonnes.

The Philippines has lowered tariffs on rice imports, which could boost its demand, with the nation already having bought 1.3 million tonnes from Vietnam this year.

Overall, the balance of risks suggest that Asian rice prices are unlikely to fall in the short- to medium-term, but if the Thai authorities do clear their stockpile, it’s hard to see a sustained rally until that process is complete.

