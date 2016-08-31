Column: Asia's rice market reaches semblance of normality after Thai upheaval - Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

Asia's rice markets are showing signs of returning to what could be described as normal trade, even as the last acts of Thailand's ultimately disastrous subsidy scheme play out.

While Thailand's benchmark 5-percent broken rice has slumped 15 percent in the past month to $376.50 a tonne, it's likely that move is driven mainly by supply and demand factors, rather than political intervention and its aftermath.

The rice market has been characterized by distortion since former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra implemented a rice-buying system after winning elections in 2011.

Her government's plan was simplistic and deeply flawed, and while it may have delivered higher incomes to her rural supporters, it resulted in a massive surplus of rice entering government stockpiles - a blowout in Thailand's budget and ultimately leading to her ouster by the military in 2014.

Yingluck believed that Thailand could unilaterally raise the price of rice to overseas buyers given its status as the world's largest exporter of the grain that is the staple food for about two-thirds of the world's population.

All she succeeded in doing was encouraging India to start exporting its massive surplus, as well as delivering market share to regional rival Vietnam, with both those countries overtaking Thailand in the export stakes.

In the meantime, Thailand built up a stockpile of more than 20 million tonnes of rice, equivalent to about double its usual annual exports.

These inventories acted as a drag on the rice price, even after the new military government in Thailand ended the subsidy scheme and started selling down the stockpile.

This process still has way to go with Thailand planning to sell another 1 million tonnes of rice in August, which will reduce its stockpile to something closer to eight million tonnes.

This is a much more manageable figure, indicating that rice is more likely to trade on supply and demand fundamentals in the coming months, and that Yingluck's intervention and its aftermath will eventually fade into memory.

The question then becomes as to which direction are the fundamentals pointing, and is the sharp price decline of recent weeks the start of a new bear cycle.

It's still the case that rice markets appear well supplied, even though the now faded El Nino weather event brought drought and reduced crops in major producers India, Thailand and Vietnam.

There is some doubt among weather forecasters about the strength of the current La Nina event, where lower sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific tend to cause heavier rains across Southeast and South Asia, as well as in Australia.

It seems most likely that the 2016-17 rice season will be about normal, with top exporter India sowing 32.61 million hectares of rice for the season started in June, up from 30.47 million the prior year.

SHIFT IN MARKET DYNAMICS

The International Grains Council estimated on Aug. 25 that global rice production for 2016-17 would be 484 million tonnes, down on the prior month's forecast of 487 million but up on the previous season's 473 million.

Thailand expects to export about 9.5 million tonnes in 2016, and shipments in the first half of the year were up 12 percent on the same period last year, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

The overall supply picture is one of comfortable volumes being available amid the ongoing selldown of high inventories in both Thailand and India.

On the demand side, top importer China hiked its purchases almost 23 percent from a year go to 2.141 million tonnes in the first seven months of 2016, according to customs data.

The main beneficiaries of the increase were Thailand, which boosted its exports to China in the January-July period by 31 percent to 555,993 tonnes, and Pakistan, whose sales rose almost 220 percent to 513,245 tonnes.

With China's early 2016 rice output down 2.7 percent to 32.8 million tonnes, it's likely that China will continue to see rising imports over the coming months.

The Philippines, another major importer, is also increasing purchases, with the government planning to buy 1 million tonnes to secure supplies until next year while prices are low.

The current price weakness is also likely to tempt buyers in the Middle East and Africa.

Putting supply and demand together and rice looks more like a market responding to shifts in those dynamics.

This is a marked change from the politics-driven market of the previous years, and more likely a more healthy situation.

Yingluck, however, has defended her rice-buying scheme in her trial on charges of criminal negligence over her management of the subsidy system, which the military government says cost the country around $8 billion.

"We found that the rice policy could increase people's income and the price of rice for farmers," Yingluck told the Supreme Court north of the capital, Bangkok, during her trial on Aug. 5.

"It did not distort the market," she said. "We saw that the benefits of the scheme outweighed the monetary losses."

The scheme may well have provided a temporary boost to farmers, but Yingluck remains deluded if she thinks it didn't distort the rice market.

It is only now, two years after she was ousted, that the distortions are finally dissipating.