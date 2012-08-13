China soybean import demand to wane, softening prices: Clyde Russell

-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. --

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - As unlikely as it may sound, the jump in China’s soybean imports to a 25-month high and the 12 percent drop in the U.S. crop forecast probably mean prices for the oilseed are likely to fall.

While these two factors are undoubtedly key reasons why soybean prices reached a record last month in Chicago, they are essentially history and are about to be replaced by other developments that will put downward pressure on prices.

China, the world’s largest soy buyer, imported 5.87 million tonnes in July, a gain of 4.4 percent on the previous month, as crushers stocked up during the peak consumption period.

However, this level of imports may not be repeated in the next few months, as high U.S. prices deter imports and even cause cargoes to be cancelled, and domestic output increases.

While seasonality is a factor in China’s soybean demand, with peaks coming around the middle of the year, prices also tend to affect imports.

When Chicago Board of Trade futures jumped 34 percent between March and June of 2009, China’s imports fell 46 percent from June to October of that year.

Similarly a 63 percent increase in soybeans between early June 2010 and February 2011 was matched by a 58 percent slump in China’s imports from November 2010 to February last year.

The current rally in soybeans has been about 43 percent since mid-December, and if the previous pattern repeats, this means China’s imports could tumble in coming months to levels closer to 3 million tonnes.

There is also the possibility that China’s domestic crop will be boosted by the advent of the El Nino weather pattern.

This event, caused by the warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, typically brings drier weather to the soy-growing parts of China, which may aid the autumn growing season.

The same weather pattern will also help boost output in Argentina, the world’s number three soy exporter behind the United States and Brazil.

In fact, Brazil may overtake the United States as it is also expecting a strong crop for the 2012-13 season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed its forecast for soybean production to 2.692 billion bushels from 3.05 billion in July. The new estimate is equivalent to about 73.3 million tonnes, about 9.7 million tonnes lower than the July figure.

Brazil’s output is expected to rise 3 million tonnes to 81 million tonnes, while Argentina’s may gain 14 million tonnes to 55 million.

It would appear that extra South American output will more than compensate for losses in the United States, but it will also take time to come to market, thus explaining why short-dated CBOT futures command a premium over longer-dated months.

However, even the front months may be getting overpriced, with a U.S. government report saying last week Chinese buyers cancelled a net 163,000 tonnes of soybean purchases, taking net sales to the lowest in nearly 14 months.

This fits with both the seasonality of China’s soybean imports and the history of purchases declining after strong gains in price.

The premium of the CBOT benchmark three-month soybean contract is now 11.1 percent above the six-month, up from 5.5 percent three months ago and 0.7 percent six months ago.

While it’s no surprise that short-dated futures have responded to the drought wreaking havoc on the U.S. crop and increased China soybean imports, the spread is starting to look stretched and should narrow in the next few months.