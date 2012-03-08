Investors ride the bond ETF wave

(Reuters) - With more than 170 bond exchange-traded funds now on the market, investors are finding no shortage of ways to use them.

First introduced 10 years ago and relatively unknown until 2008, investors have been pouring money in ever since - assets under management have increased almost 38 percent over the last year to $194.7 billion, according to the Investment Company Institute.

This surge in demand, particularly for bond exchange-traded fund at the higher end of the risk spectrum, comes amid signals that the bond market could stumble as an improving economy and the possibility of rising interest rates makes them less attractive compared to stocks. Investors are beating the bushes for alternatives to low yields on money markets and CDs.

As investors have become more confident about markets, they have begun to dip their toes into riskier assets for higher returns. The buying-binge for bond ETFs has coincided with increased investor demand for corporate debt.

At ETF powerhouse iShares, two funds that focus on corporate bonds - the iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and the iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - have accounted for 78 percent of inflows into the firm’s fixed-income products so far in 2012.

“The popularity of those ETFs is part of a broad reach for yield and a willingness to move into riskier assets to get it,” said iShares managing director Matt Tucker. “It also reflects a belief that the U.S. economy is growing at a fast enough pace for companies to be able to service their debt.”

Interest is also percolating in the latest entrant into the group, the PIMCO Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an ETF-version of the firm’s highly popular $250 billion PIMCO Total Return fund. Launched on February 29, it has already accumulated nearly $134 million in assets and is one of a handful of actively-managed ETFs on the market.

John Largent, chief investment strategist at Members Trust Co in Tampa, Florida, said he was concerned about the impact that rising interest rates would have on his clients’ bond holdings.

Largent has been moving against the crowd by selling some shares of a corporate bond ETF and moving the money into funds with shorter maturities, such as iShares Barclays 1-3 year Treasury Bond and the corporate bond-tracking iShares Barclays Credit Bond.

“The short-term ETFs allow me to tailor the yield curve on my bond investments and reduce risk,” he said.

Others are using ETFs to find more, not less, exposure to risk.

“The only way to get a better yield now is to take a step up in risk,” said Keith Goddard, President of Capital Advisors in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “The diversity of ETFs and mutual funds allows us to do that.”

To pep up his returns, Goddard is using some of the proceeds from maturing individual government bonds to move into higher-yielding ETFs, including iShares JP Morgan Emerging Markets, which he combines with an actively-managed emerging markets mutual fund.

In his more conservative portfolios, Goddard tones down the risk of rising rates by combining Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, a proxy for the total U.S. bond market, with the shorter-term Vanguard Short-Term Bond.

TRICKY

Despite their appeal to some investors, some of these ETFs can be a bit tricky to buy and sell because the price at which they trade, called the market price, can drift 1 percent or more from the reported value of their holdings.

This decoupling between net asset value and market price happens most often in less-liquid sectors where bonds do not trade often and are hard to value, such as municipal or corporate debt markets.

And because the ETFs often try to track performance with just a fraction of the bonds in an index, their returns do not always precisely match their bogeys over short-term periods.

Michelle Knight, director of fixed income at Silver Bridge Advisors in Boston, has decided to stick mainly to individual bonds and mutual funds to avoid such glitches.

“We only use the ETFs if we’re trying to get short-term tactical exposure to focused areas of the market, such as emerging market or junk bonds,” she said.

For those interested in giving bond ETFs a try, the best way to get started is with those that track actively-traded securities, because their market price rarely deviates more than one-half of 1 percent from net asset value.

Examples are ones that track U.S. government bond indexes, or popular broad-based total market offerings such as Vanguard Total Bond Market or iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond.

Experts say it is crucial to become familiar with stock trading strategies such as setting price targets for purchases and sales through limit orders, and analyzing market price premiums and discounts from net asset value, before moving in.

Also make sure that the ETF has trading volume of at least a few hundred thousand shares a day. With more and more products pouring into the market, it’s possible to get stuck holding a thinly-traded security that could be difficult to unload.

“Investors should remember that bond ETFs trade like stocks,” said Tucker. “People need to think about buying and selling them they way they would with traditional equities.”

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are her own.)