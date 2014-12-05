Exclusive: Denmark's TDC weighs bid for Swedish cable firm Com Hem - sources

LONDON (Reuters) - TDC (TDC.CO), Denmark’s biggest telecoms network operator, is weighing a bid for Swedish cable firm Com Hem (COMH.ST), as it seeks to expand across the Nordic region, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

TDC is sounding out banks to fund a deal that could value the cable operator at more than 11.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.56 billion) based on its current market price, the sources said.

Talks to combine the two companies started earlier this year, before Com Hem went public in June, and have been on and off since then, two of the sources said, cautioning that discussions could still fall through.

European private equity firm BC Partners [BCPRT.UL], which acquired Com Hem in 2011 from Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Providence Equity Partners, has retained a 47.6 percent stake in the business and is hoping to recoup part of its investment through a deal with TDC, the sources said.

Representatives at TDC and BC Partners declined to comment as did a spokesman for Com Hem.

Shares in Com Hem were up 1.5 percent at 57.85 crowns by 1140 GMT on Friday, just below their initial public offer price of 58 crowns in June.