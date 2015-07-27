FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast, Discovery renew distribution agreement
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
July 27, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Comcast, Discovery renew distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. cable companies Comcast Corp and Discovery Communications Inc said on Monday that they have agreed to renew a long-term distribution agreement.

Under the deal, Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers in the United States will get Discovery’s 12 U.S. networks, allowing them to access both past and current Discovery content on mobile devices for the first time.

The new deal will help Discovery achieve high single-digit growth in revenue from affiliate fees paid by distributors, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The pact extends into the next decade, the person said.

The two companies did not give any financial details. (comca.st/1Ku8PIX)

Discovery and Comcast had previously clashed over Comcast’s scuttled deal to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc earlier this year.

Comcast had accused Discovery of “extortionate demands” last year as a condition for not opposing Comcast’s bid for Time Warner Cable.

The previous carriage deal had expired on June 30, according to various media reports.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.