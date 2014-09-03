FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter, Comcast name spin-off company GreatLand Connections
September 3, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Charter, Comcast name spin-off company GreatLand Connections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Comcast on JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

(Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp said a new cable company to be spun off from Comcast after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc will be called GreatLand Connections Inc.

GreatLand Connections, an independent publicly traded company, will own and operate former Comcast systems serving about 2.5 million customers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast.

Comcast and Charter had agreed to spin-off a cable company, owned by both of them, as part of Comcast’s efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

