FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley Americas M&A head Eatroff departs for Comcast
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 3, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley Americas M&A head Eatroff departs for Comcast

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s Americas M&A chief Bob Eatroff is leaving the bank for a corporate development role at Comcast Corporation, the second departure this fall of a senior dealmaker at the bank.

Eatroff will join the cable company, his longtime client, in January 2016 after spending over 20 years in the investment banking division at Morgan Stanley. He advised Comcast on several transactions over the years, including the acquisition of NBCUniversal.

Morgan Stanley, one of Wall Street’s top M&A advisors, did not immediately disclose a replacement for Eatroff. Eatroff will report to Comcast Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh, a former top executive from JPMorgan Chase & Co and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.

Eatroff replaces Alexander Evans, who is joining former Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis at a new strategic venture in partnership with Comcast focused on investing in growth-oriented companies.

He also succeeds Bob Pick, who is retiring at the end of the year.

In October, Eatroff’s M&A co-head Jim Head left Morgan Stanley to join Byron Trott’s investment and financial advisory firm BDT Capital Partners LLC.

Morgan Stanley ranks No. 2, both in the United States and globally, in the M&A advisory league tables, and this week advised on several high profile deals including Shire PLC’s $5.9 billion acquisition of rare disease company Dyax Corp, Visa Inc’s acquisition of former subsidiary Visa Europe for $23 billion and TreeHouse Food Inc’s acquisition of ConAgra Foods Inc’s private brands division for $2.7 billion.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.