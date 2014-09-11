FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comcast unit, Liberty Global in deal to connect WiFi networks
September 11, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Comcast unit, Liberty Global in deal to connect WiFi networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Comcast Cable Communications LLC, a unit of cable company Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), said it had agreed on a deal with Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA.O) to give customers of both the companies access to each other’s WiFi hotspots by 2015.

Under the deal, Comcast users will be able to access Liberty Global’s WiFi hotspots in European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Poland and Switzerland.

In turn, Liberty Global’s customers will get access to Comcast’s more than 3 million WiFi hotspots in the United States.

Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
