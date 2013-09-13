Senior Univision executive, Conde, moves to NBCUniversal

Cesar Conde, President of Univision Networks, speaks at a ceremony opening new newsroom facilities in Doral, Florida in this August 28, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Univision President Cesar Conde is leaving the Spanish-language media company to take a senior role at Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal.

In a statement on Friday, NBCUniversal said it had hired Conde as an executive vice president reporting to CEO Steve Burke. Conde will oversee the unit’s international group, and will focus on “business development, strategic priorities and special projects across the NBCUniversal portfolio of assets,” the company said. His role is a newly created position.

The NBCUniversal unit operates broadcast and cable channels, movie and TV studios, and theme parks.

Univision said in a statement that three senior executives will now report directly to CEO Randy Falco. They are Alberto Ciurana, president of programming and content; Isaac Lee, president of news; and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes.