#Business News
February 24, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Senate committee sets date for Comcast, Time Warner Cable hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the Time Warner Cable headquarters in New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on March 26 to examine how the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc would affect consumers, the committee’s chairman said on Monday.

Although lawmakers have no formal role in reviewing mergers and acquisitions, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said in a statement that the deal “touches on important policy questions” about how Americans access pay TV and the Internet.

“It also presents a critical moment to discuss net neutrality principles that have allowed the Internet to remain an open marketplace for ideas,” Leahy said.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
