Franken says he opposes Comcast deal to buy Time Warner Cable
April 9, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Franken says he opposes Comcast deal to buy Time Warner Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks with volunteers before they begin canvassing in the area at an Organizing for America-Florida office for U.S. President Barack Obama in Wilton Manors, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Al Franken, who has criticized Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) plan to buy Time Warner Cable TWC.N but stopped short of asking for it to be blocked, said on Wednesday that he opposed the deal.

“I‘m against this deal,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing to discuss the planned merger. “I believe this deal will result in fewer choices, higher prices and even worse service for my constituents.”

The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission must approve the merger for it to go forward.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
