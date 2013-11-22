FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast considering bid for Time Warner Cable: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Comcast considering bid for Time Warner Cable: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Time Warner Cable office is shown in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc, CNBC said on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Comcast shareholders are encouraging management to consider a Time Warner Cable deal, these sources told CNBC.

Shares of Time Warner Cable jumped 7.3 percent to $129.71 in morning trading, while Comcast was up 3 percent at $48.85.

Time Warner Cable prefers Comcast to buy it, the report said. It also noted that Comcast was seeking advice on concerns by U.S. antitrust regulators and the Federal Communications Commission about a potential tie-up.

Charter Communications is also considered a potential buyer of Time Warner Cable, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.