Comcast unit names TV exec Shell to run Universal film group

The news ticker outside the Today Show announces GE's sale of NBC to Comcast, in New York, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comcast Corp elevated NBCUniversal TV executive Jeff Shell to chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, replacing Ron Meyer who is moving into a more senior job at the media giant, the company said on Monday.

Meyer was named vice chairman of NBCUniversal and has signed a contract extension through 2017, the company said in a statement. Donna Langley will replace Adam Fogelson as chairman of Universal Pictures. Fogelson has decided to leave the company, according to the statement from Universal.

Shell has been based in London where he held the post of chairman of NBCUniversal International, overseeing international TV distribution, global television networks and international TV production.

He previously served as president of the Comcast Programming Group, where he oversaw national and regional TV networks including E! and Style.

Universal is coming off a strong summer movie season with blockbusters including “Despicable Me 2,” an animated hit with $833 million in global ticket sales, and “Fast & Furious 6,” which rung up sales of $788 million. The studio also stumbled with “R.I.P.D.,” a big-budget action film that sold $66.7 million worth of tickets worldwide.