FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comerica 1st-quarter results beat expectation
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 17, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Comerica 1st-quarter results beat expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regional bank Comerica Inc (CMA.N) posted higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.

For the first quarter, earnings for common shareholders rose to $129 million, or 66 cents per share, from $102 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had on average expected earnings of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 12 percent to $443 million whereas provisions for loan losses more than halved to $23 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen around 18 percent in the past one year, closed at $30.86 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.