7 months ago
Comerica profit soars as provisions plunge, costs fall
January 17, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 7 months ago

Comerica profit soars as provisions plunge, costs fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc (CMA.N) reported a better-than-expected 41.7 percent jump in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans and reined in expenses.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $163 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $115 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 92 cents from 64 cents.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for bad loans fell 41.7 percent to $35 million, largely helped by the recovery in oil prices.

Comerica, like several U.S. regional banks, has struggled with bad energy loans due to a steep fall in oil prices since mid-2014.

"With oil prices stabilizing, we remain very comfortable with our energy portfolio and the level of reserves we have established," Chief Executive ​Ralph Babb said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank's net interest income rose 5.1 percent to $455 million in the three months ended December, boosted by a rise in rates late in the quarter.

The U.S. Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 14.

Comerica is also benefiting from its cost-cutting program, "GEAR up".

"The benefits of GEAR Up were clearly demonstrated with a reduction in expenses and significant improvement in our efficiency ratio," Babb said.

Noninterest expenses fell 4.4 percent to $461 million, in part due to lower consulting and salary and benefit costs.

Up to Friday's close of $69.92, Comerica's stock had risen about 91 percent in 12 months.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
