Comerica profit misses expectations

(Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc (CMA.N) reported a third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ expectations, mainly due to a drop in loans to commercial customers.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shares rose to $116 million, or 61 cents per share, from $97 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Commercial mortgage loans fell 6 percent to $9.67 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.