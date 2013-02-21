FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed
February 21, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of commercial paper contracted in the week ended Feb 20 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $22.4 billion to $1.063 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $19.4 billion to $1.045 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $16.3 billion to $229.9 billion.

