U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended May 21 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $1.4 billion to $1.037 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $17.1 billion to $1.124 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $4.9 billion to $279.4 billion.