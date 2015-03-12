U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Mar 11 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $24.4 billion to $1.023 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $4.1 billion to $1.026 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $5.5 billion to $270.1 billion.