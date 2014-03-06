U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Mar 5 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $16.3 billion to $1.028 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $23.3 billion to $1.048 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $4.4 billion to $266.2 billion.