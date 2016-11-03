U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Nov 2 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $4.3 billion to $907.4 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $4.2 billion to $944.3 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $0.1 billion to $200.7 billion.