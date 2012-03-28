FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Metals profit beats Street
March 28, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 6 years ago

Commercial Metals profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Commercial Metals’ (CMC.N) quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations for the fourth time in a row on strong sales, and the metal recycler said it expects scrap prices to remain relatively stable in the current quarter.

The company, which recently fended off a $1.73 billion takeover bid by investor Carl Icahn, said it expects to benefit from strong backlogs for its domestic business in the third quarter.

For the second quarter, Commercial Metals posted a net profit of $28.9 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $46.2 million or 40 cents per share, last year.

Net sales rose 10 percent to $1.96 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post earnings of 9 cents per share, on a revenue of $1.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In January, billionaire investor Carl Icahn dropped his $1.73 billion hostile bid for Commercial Metals after failing to pick up support among the metal company’s other shareholders.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company, which rose as much as 6 percent on Wednesday, were trading at $14.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

