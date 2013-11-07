FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed
November 7, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Nov. 6 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $11.2 billion to $1.070 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $21.8 billion to $1.013 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.5 billion to $239.9 billion.

