U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Nov. 6 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $11.2 billion to $1.070 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $21.8 billion to $1.013 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.5 billion to $239.9 billion.