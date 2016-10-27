U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Oct 26 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $2.2 billion to $903.1 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.6 billion to $948.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.8 billion to $200.6 billion.