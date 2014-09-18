U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Sept 17 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $0.9 billion to $1.052 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $15.4 billion to $1.054 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $2.2 billion to $231.7 billion.