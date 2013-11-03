FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank CEO says independence no end in itself
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2013 / 1:04 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank CEO says independence no end in itself

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing delivers a speech during the bank's annual shareholder's meeting in Frankfurt, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said Germany’s second largest lender should not remain independent at all costs, a German newspaper reported.

“To me, autonomy is no end in itself,” Martin Blessing was quoted as saying by weekly Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday. “I want our employees to have the feeling that they can do something meaningful for the economy.”

That marks a shift in emphasis by the CEO, who told daily Handelsblatt in August that he expected the Frankfurt-based bank to be still independent when it celebrates its 150-year anniversary in 2020.

Local media recently reported that the German government, which invested 18.2 billion euros ($24.55 billion) in Commerzbank as part of a bailout during the financial crisis, aims to sell off its 17 percent stake to another European bank.

Major lenders including BNP, Unicredit and UBS have played down speculation linking them to Commerzbank, which analysts expect to post a sharp drop in third-quarter pretax profit on November 7.

($1 = 0.7414 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.