Commerzbank says took hit on Detroit exposure in second quarter

The logo of Germany's Commerzbank is pictured at the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said the default of Detroit had dented second-quarter earnings, adding that the lender had made “adequate” provisions.

“It is a reasonable, substantial number that has been taken into impairment,” Engels said about the scale of the Detroit hit, declining to put a figure on it.

Separately, the Frankfurt-based bank said business with small to medium-sized companies would be lower in the third quarter when compared with the second quarter.

The Frankfurt-based bank said provisions for bad ship loans in 2014 will most likely be on the same level as 2013, despite the fact that some market participants are making positive noises.