Commerzbank capital well ahead of EU targets

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) posted a 63 percent fall in quarterly profit after shrinking its business to strengthen its capital base, which now comfortably meets European Union requirements.

“We have again made good progress with our strategic goal of consistently deleveraging the balance sheet and further strengthening the capital base,” chief executive Martin Blessing said on Wednesday.

Germany’s second biggest lender said it was 1.1 billion euros above a capital target of 5.3 billion set by the European Banking Authority, the European Union’s banking watchdog.

Commerzbank said first-quarter net income fell to 369 million euros ($480 million), compared with a forecast for 416 million in a Reuters poll.

Its shares were up 1.7 percent at 0840 GMT.

“It is clearly good news that the capital issue is off the table,” said analyst Dirk Becker from brokerage Kepler, adding the bank now had no need to raise capital, a step some investors had still feared.

The bank, which received an 18 billion euro bailout in the financial crisis, has strengthened its balance sheet by shedding risky assets, hiking capital and converting debt instruments into equity.

Commerzbank said it intended to repay the bailout by 2014 “in pieces or in total” depending on the capital position.

Its first-quarter earnings were hit by the Greek debt swap, weaker investment banking and the absence of a one-off effect which inflated earnings in the 2011 period.

Nonetheless, the shrinking of Commerzbank’s business raised questions about the bank’s earnings power going forward.

Net interest income was down 17 percent at the group level, which Metzler Securities analyst Guido Hoymann said reflected the downsizing of risky assets.

“The bad news is that this effect is here to stay as the bank has announced even more deleveraging,” he said.

Commerzbank’s new chief financial officer, Stephan Engels, said he expected the euro zone crisis to continue to weigh on earnings.

He reiterated that Commerzbank intended to post a solid operating profit in 2012 in its core business, which comprises corporate lending, private customer, investment banking and eastern European units.

It does not include the bank’s asset-based finance unit that lost 4 billion euros in 2011, mainly as a result of stricken property lender Eurohypo.

While peers like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), British group Barclays (BARC.L) and French back SocGen (SOGN.PA) had seen investment banking results bouncing back strongly, operating profit at Commerzbank’s Corporates & Markets unit fell 88 percent to 30 million euros, hit by a 160 million euros accounting charge for revaluing its own debt.

The first quarter is typically the strongest for investment banks and can set the tone for the year.

The Mittelstandsbank unit, a cash cow that specializes in corporate lending to small and mid-sized German firms that form the backbone of the economy, saw operating profit rise 12.5 percent to 487 million euros.

Germany’s export-driven economy has bounced back from the 2008/09 financial crisis, as typified by industrial output rising 2.8 percent in March as orders from outside the ailing euro zone propped up activity.

Separately On Wednesday, around 100 London-based bankers will hear whether they have won a protracted legal battle against Commerzbank over 52 million euros unpaid bonuses.

Elsewhere, bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) said it suffered a 431 million euro first-quarter loss, largely because of fees to cover state guarantees on borrowings and writedowns.

($1 = 0.7695 euro)