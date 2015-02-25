German prosecutors say searches continue in Luxembourg tax probe

A man walks past a branch of Commerzbank ahead of the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German prosecutors on Wednesday said they had confiscated documents in a tax investigation involving accounts in Luxembourg and that searches would continue.

Prosecutors confirmed that Germany’s second-largest bank Commerzbank was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

“The search activities are continuing,” said prosecutor Carolin Breloer.

Commerzbank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the investigation concerned old cases that date back 10 years or more. Prosecutors in Cologne are investigating parties whom they suspected of hiding capital gains with Luxembourg banks.

Commerzbank was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday.