FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber will leave by year end, shrinking the management board of the country’s second-largest lender down to seven from nine members.

The board reduction is part of a broader restructuring drive to cut costs launched in November 2012, the bank said on Wednesday.