Legal probes threaten Commerzbank turnaround goals

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank faces costly legal settlements and a new tax evasion probe which could knock off track its turnaround plans and goal to become more profitable, analysts say.

Germany’s second-biggest lender is being targeted by Cologne prosecutors who allege it helped clients evade taxes a decade ago at its Luxembourg unit.

While the scale of the probe is not yet clear, German prosecutors have been active in pursuing banks seen as helping Germans evade tax, including UBS and Credit Suisse who have paid hundreds of millions of euros in settlements.

The new probe comes as Commerzbank prepares to pay more than $1.4 billion to settle separate wrangles with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions violations and money laundering compliance problems, double what it expected six months ago.

Commerzbank has pledged full cooperation with the probe and is conducting its own internal checks, two sources close to the bank told Reuters.

“There will need to be checks on the extent of any misconduct on the part of the bank and if there was some, who knew about it,” said one of the people, who is familiar with management board views but not authorized to speak to the media.

A bank spokesman repeated a statement which, among other things, said that Commerzbank Luxembourg has pursued a policy since 2010 of ensuring all its customers have confirmed their money is correctly subject to tax, and canceled accounts of those who could not in early 2015.

GERMAN STATE STAKE

Any slowdown in Commerzbank’s recovery would be a blow to Germany, which still holds a 17 percent stake in the lender, the legacy of an 18 billion euro taxpayer bailout. But without a rebound, Berlin isn’t likely to exit any time soon.

Politicians from the opposition Greens already turned up the heat on Feb. 26, after news of the tax probe broke, saying the case raised questions about the government’s oversight.

“If it should prove true that Commerzbank under its current board assisted tax evasion and money laundering, then its leadership team is no longer sustainable,” Green parliamentary leader Anton Hofreiter and finance expert Gerhard Schick said.

Parliamentarians have the chance to raise concerns with Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing at a regular meeting of a Bundestag financial control subcommittee later this month.

But the bank has said the cases date back some 10 years, putting them at least partly under the purview of current supervisory board chairman, Klaus-Peter Mueller, who was group chief executive at the time. Mueller declined to comment.

The 70-year-old Mueller has been careful in the past to avoid conflicts of interest, delegating questions that may involve a conflict of interest to others on the supervisory board, said the person familiar with management thinking.

Mueller served five years as chairman of a high-profile German government commission on improving corporate governance and focused the group’s work on strengthening the role of supervisory boards during his tenure from 2008-2013.

OFF TARGET

The tax probe comes on top of the U.S. allegations of Iran sanctions violations and compliance problems stemming from the accounting scandal at Olympus Corp.

Legal costs are set to compound Commerzbank’s problems in delivering on its 2016 targets, including an after-tax return on equity (RoE) of more than 10 percent, from 7.3 percent in 2014.

Commerzbank boosted legal provisions by nearly half a billion euros to 1.4 billion in 2014, as anticipated costs for its U.S. settlement rose, though it said additional provisions may still be needed in early 2015.

The U.S. case will eat up virtually all of the bank’s provisions and leaves little in reserve for the tax probe or other legal costs that may arise, analysts said.

“This is a clear reminder of the uncertain nature of such litigation for banks,” said Berenberg Bank analyst Nick Anderson. “Commerzbank will struggle to deliver a high single-digit RoE until it abandons its focus on revenues and instead commits to aggressive cost cutting.”

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dirk Becker said if the U.S. settlement stayed at $1.4 billion, Commerzbank would still need to retroactively bolster capital provisions, which would trim 2014’s reported net profit of 600 million euros to breakeven.