FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank in talks to offload Spanish property loans: magazine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank in talks to offload Spanish property loans: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is in talks with private equity companies Apollo and Cerberus CBS.UL to sell a 4 billion euro ($5.4 billion) portfolio of Spanish property loans, German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

Commerzbank, Germany’s second-largest lender, declined to comment. Apollo and Cerberus could not immediately be reached.

The Frankfurt-based bank is seeking to sell off the portfolios of its former mortgage unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, formerly known as Eurohypo to cut its balance sheet and fulfil stricter bank safety rules known as Basel III.

In July, Commerzbank sold British property loans worth 5 billion euros to U.S. rival Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

Commerzbank’s move follows similar steps by other troubled banks. Allied Irish Banks Plc (ALBK.I) and Anglo Irish Bank Corp Ltd have also sold portfolios, including billions of dollars worth of loans on U.S. properties.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.