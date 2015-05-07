FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank's investment bank sees 40 percent jump in first quarter operating profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Commerzbank's investment bank sees 40 percent jump in first quarter operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a branch of Commerzbank ahead of the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) investment banking division saw a 40 increase in operating profit in the first quarter, driven primarily by a surge in debt and currency trading, the bank said on Thursday.

Market volatility in the first three months of the year led clients to increase trading activity, which drove commissions and fees higher for the investment bank, Commerzbank said in a statement.

The fixed income and currencies division saw revenue rise by 45 percent to 196 million euros, while the equities and commodities division saw revenue increase by 14 percent.

The bank, Germany’s second-largest, had already reported preliminary Q1 numbers that showed group net profit jumping by 83 percent to 366 million euros as business improved in all its operating divisions and as losses narrowed in its so-called bad bank that holds assets it has been selling off since the financial crisis.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.