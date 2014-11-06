Commerzbank sees growth trend intact in core business

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank expects to keep up its growth momentum over the coming quarters, despite a slightly ‘less benign’ macroeconomic environment in the last months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

“In the core bank, I would see no reason to assume the trend stopping that we have now seen for the last three quarters,” Engels said on an analyst call on Thursday. The so-called core bank excludes the lender’s large run-off portfolio of ailing assets for sale.

He said the right moment for providing a 2015 guidance was the bank’s annual press conference in February.