FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commerzbank says has enough capital before ECB stress test
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

Commerzbank says has enough capital before ECB stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Germany's Commerzbank is pictured at the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Germany’s second biggest lender, does not expect that it will have to hike its capital after a bank health check to be run by the European Central Bank next year.

“I feel well and sufficiently buffered (for the ECB stress test),” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said during a conference call on Thursday, adding that the bank has 6-7 billion euros ($8.1-$9.5 billion) in capital in excess of what it needs to meet current capital rules.

Separately, Engels said that the so-called Mittelstand, Germany’s small and medium-sized companies that are the bank’s main customer group - currently only use 50 percent of their available credit lines.

“The Mittelstand is in a such good state that it can finance investments from its cash flow and does not need a lot of loans,” Engels said. ($1 = 0.7392 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.