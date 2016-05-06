FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commerzbank inquiry uncovers dividend stripping: Handelsblatt
May 6, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Commerzbank inquiry uncovers dividend stripping: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An internal investigation at Commerzbank has uncovered cases of an equity trading strategy known as “cum-ex” or “dividend stripping”, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

Dividend stripping involved buying a stock just before losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and seller to claim tax credits.

Handelsblatt said a report by auditing firm PwC had shown that such trades occurred not only at Dresdner Bank before Commerzbank bought it, but also at Commerzbank itself up until 2008.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the investigation had uncovered individual cases of “cum-ex” trades at Commerzbank but no systematic abuse.

Commerzbank, which is more than 15 percent state-owned, told Reuters on Friday it had started late last year a voluntary investigation into cum-ex equity trades since 2003, adding it had pro-actively sent a preliminary report to tax authorities.

“There is no final report yet,” it said.

The Handelsblatt story comes only days after media allegations that banks were using a different tax avoidance scheme called “cum cum” sparked government criticism.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas

