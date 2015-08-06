Total commodity AUM fell $6 billion in June: Barclays

An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) fell to $261 billion in June from $267 billion in May, Barclays said Thursday.

“The burst of enthusiasm for commodity investments that saw first quarter inflows reach their highest quarterly level in more than three years has dissipated quickly,” analysts at the bank said in a note.

“All outflows in the second quarter happened in June, as April and May saw modest inflows totaling more than $1 billion.”

However, $1.6 billion of outflows in June managed to push the quarterly total into negative territory, analysts said.

Energy had the biggest outflow at more than $900 million, as investors lost interest in oil due to consistently weak prices, the investment bank said.

Precious metals lost more than $350 million, while agriculture and base metals saw outflows of about $200 million each.