FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total commodity AUM fell $6 billion in June: Barclays
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 6, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Total commodity AUM fell $6 billion in June: Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) fell to $261 billion in June from $267 billion in May, Barclays said Thursday.

“The burst of enthusiasm for commodity investments that saw first quarter inflows reach their highest quarterly level in more than three years has dissipated quickly,” analysts at the bank said in a note.

“All outflows in the second quarter happened in June, as April and May saw modest inflows totaling more than $1 billion.”

However, $1.6 billion of outflows in June managed to push the quarterly total into negative territory, analysts said.

Energy had the biggest outflow at more than $900 million, as investors lost interest in oil due to consistently weak prices, the investment bank said.

Precious metals lost more than $350 million, while agriculture and base metals saw outflows of about $200 million each.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.