Global commodity AUM at $170 billion in January: Barclays
February 26, 2016 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

Global commodity AUM at $170 billion in January: Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) rose to $170 billion in January from $160 billion in December, Barclays said on Friday.

The AUM for precious metals had the maximum share with $81 billion, and energy had $43 billion.

The total investment flows into commodities was $13.9 billion in January, with energy garnering the biggest inflows with $5.9 billion, and precious metals witnessing inflows of $3.7 billion.

“2016 has started on a positive note with inflows to oil and gold turning overall flows positive again for the asset class as a whole,” the British investment bank said in a note.

“Investors have been attracted back to commodities due to a perception of cheapness in some, especially oil, while financial market uncertainty and a phase of dollar weakness have boosted interest in gold,” the bank said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
