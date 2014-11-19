U.S. Fed began rejecting commodity trade requests in 2010: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has been quietly quashing some Wall Street requests to delve more deeply into physical commodity markets since 2010, according to a new Senate report that includes previously unreported details of the Fed’s oversight of the area.

While critical of the “uncoordinated, incoherent patchwork” of rules limiting banks’ activities in physical raw materials trading, the report by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations also showed for the first time that the Fed had actually begun denying some requests to engage in the market.

Reuters and other agencies have reported on regulators’ growing unease with Wall Street’s rapid expansion into riskier activities such as owning power plants and metals warehouses.

But Senator Carl Levin’s exhaustive report sheds new light on how the Fed began to crack down long before the topic drew political and public attention in 2013. It also shows that the central bank was able to rein in some activities even without making new rules, a process that could still take years.

For example, following its purchase of the RBS Sempra commodities business in mid-2010, JPMorgan Chase & Co sought Fed permission to trade a range of niche physical oil products such as asphalt, Canadian condensate and marine diesel.

Two years earlier the Fed had allowed the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), also a regulated commercial bank, to deal in those products, even though they are not traded on an exchange, and therefore would not normally be allowed for a bank to trade.

However, in April 2011, the Federal Reserve Commodities Team recommended against approving the request “due to their illiquidity and lack of a futures market.” After it became clear that the Fed would not grant the request, JPMorgan withdrew it.

“The decision of the Federal Reserve not to approve JPMorgan’s trading request, which took two years to finalize, is one of the first instances of the Federal Reserve reversing an earlier grant of authority to engage in an otherwise impermissible commodity activity,” according to the report.

The Fed also told JPMorgan that it could not hold the Henry Bath & Sons metals warehousing unit as a “merchant banking” investment, as Reuters has reported. The bank sold that unit, along with its physical business, this year.

Other rejected requests include:

* Applications by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to trade physical iron ore

* An application by Goldman Sachs for a joint venture sugar plant in Brazil

And the Fed has failed to rule on several requests to expand commodity trading activities that have been pending or withdrawn, the report found:

* Bank of America, for example, has had a complementary application pending since 2010

* In 2012, Toronto Dominion Bank submitted an application for complementary authority to engage in certain physical commodity activities involving natural gas but withdrew it in 2014