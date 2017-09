Daniel Tarullo, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee about the effects of the Volcker Rule on employment in Washington on February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators should review merchant banking guidelines for all activities, not just in commodities, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Friday at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wall Street’s involvement with physical commodities.

“It may be worthwhile looking at merchant banking guidelines, not just for commodities, but all activities actually,” he told U.S. lawmakers at the hearing.