Goldman to wind down uranium desk; may sell Colombia coal mines: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will wind down its small uranium trading business after failing to find a buyer and may sell its Colombian coal mine subsidiary, two of its most controversial commodity divisions, according to a new Senate report released on Wednesday.

Despite those moves and plans to sell its metals warehousing unit, Wall Street’s biggest trader reiterated that it “intended to remain active in the commodities business and will seek to continue its physical commodity activities,” according to a long awaited Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations report.

The report, commissioned two years ago by outgoing Senator Carl Levin, shed new light on the depth and breadth of Wall Street’s dealings in the raw materials realm, including the new details about Goldman’s plans for its J Aron commodities broker franchise.

It included a lengthy summary of Goldman’s activities in the niche uranium market, which began when it bought Nufcor from Constellation Energy Group in 2009. Goldman and Deutsche Bank had been the only big banks active in the market.

Australia’s Macquarie Bank earlier this year bought Deutsche’s uranium book and hired one of Goldman’s two senior uranium traders, Jonathan Gaylard. It had previously considered buying Goldman’s book, but the deal fell apart.

“Goldman told the subcommittee that it has yet to receive an acceptable bid for Nufcor and has decided instead to wind down the business which, due to long-term uranium supply contracts, will require Goldman to continue supplying uranium to one power plant until 2018,” the Senate report said.

Goldman and Deutsche entered the uranium market in 2009, when tightening supplies threatened to send prices soaring before Fukushima. The two would grow to handle almost a third of all uranium trades in the spot market, according to sources.

Goldman’s trading of yellowcake, enriched uranium ore known as U308, rose tenfold from 2009 to reach 12.8 million pounds in 2013, according to the report. The value of its uranium inventories topped $240 million.

Market participants say yellowcake trading is safe, with banks only taking title to the radioactive material once it is in secure storage facilities.

“When asked why Goldman is exiting the uranium trading business, a Goldman representative replied that it was because the physical uranium business was ‘easy to misunderstand,'” according to the Senate report.

Goldman is also “considering selling” its coal mining subsidiary Colombian National Resources, the report said. Goldman bought the mines in 2010 and 2012, but the investments have been troubled, the report stated. Because of new environmental regulations CNR has not exported any coal since January.

The CNR investment is contentious because most banks are barred from investing and operating commercial businesses, but Goldman and Morgan Stanley have claimed a “grandfather” exemption for commodity-related investments because they were unregulated investment banks prior to 1999.