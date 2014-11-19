Factbox: Senate review reveals Goldman, Morgan Stanley commodity revenues

(Reuters) - The billion-dollar commodity trading businesses of two of the industry’s biggest players were laid bare in an exhaustive report on Wednesday by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations, including new details of their revenues in recent years.

Morgan Stanley’s oil trading desk, the largest of the five divisions within its commodities business, recorded net revenue of $676 million in 2012, half as much as 2008, according to a submission cited in the committee’s 400-page report. The bank, like others on Wall Street, does not break down its desk-level earnings to investors or the public.

And Goldman Sachs saw its global commodity net revenues drop to around $1 billion in 2012, less than a third as much as its 2008 peak, according to a September 2013 presentation to its board of directors cited in the report. Goldman provides some broad data on its commodity earnings in routine filings but has said in the past that the data does not accurately reflect the way it runs its business.

According to the Goldman report, physical trading represented between 6 percent and 17 percent of Goldman’s 2012 franchise revenues, down from the 15 percent to 20 percent cited in a 2011 board report.

While the figures are broadly in line with estimates reported previously by Reuters and other media, they offer the most definitive view yet of the declining revenues of Wall Street’s two largest and most longstanding commodity traders.

The report did not include similar data for JPMorgan Chase & Co, the third bank whose business it analyzed. The bank sold its physical commodities division this year.