a year ago
Global commodity assets rise to $220 billion in April: Barclays
June 1, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Global commodity assets rise to $220 billion in April: Barclays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Gold bars are seen at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - The total value of commodity assets held by fund managers globally rose in April to $220 billion, up 14 percent from the month before to reach the highest level in a year, analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Precious metals accounted for 50 percent of total assets under management (AUM) at $110 billion, followed by energy at $58 billion, said the note published on Tuesday, which cited an analysis of data from financial information suppliers including Reuters as well as Barclays' own research.

The rise was driven by inflows of money into commodity assets as well as increases in the value of those assets. "Boosted by strong performance across a range of different markets, especially energy and agriculture, commodity indices have made their strongest start to the year since 2008," the note said.

In terms of investments into commodities, April saw an inflow of $14.0 billion compared with $2.7 billion in March, the bank said. Energy garnered inflows of $5.4 billion, compared with an outflow of $1.1 billion in March.

Total investments in agriculture were $4.5 billion in April versus an outflow of $0.2 billion in the previous month.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

