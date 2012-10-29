FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock says sees pick-up in China resources demand
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

Blackrock says sees pick-up in China resources demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest money manager, sees Chinese resources demand continuing to grow and does not see Europe’s woes weighing on commodities, the co-head of its BGF World Mining Fund said on Tuesday.

As of September 30, 2012, BlackRock held $3.67 trillion under management across equity, fixed income, cash management and other sectors.

“The U.S. has been a big surprise on the upside,” Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock’s BGF World Mining Fund, told reporters.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.